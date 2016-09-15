Photo of the day

Sept. 15 - First year criminal justice major, Alejandro Michel shopping at the poster sale outside of the Bell Memorial Union. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Sept. 14 - Junior political science major, Chris Reik, reads on campus before giving a presentation for his next class. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Spet. 13 - Junior civil engineering major, Juan Barrios, measures the distance from the stop sign to the curb to reference signs that control traffic and traffic safety around campus. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Sept. 12 - Irene Velasco-Pacheco, junior accounting major, heads to her early Monday class with coffee in hand. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Sept. 9 - First year biology major, Nousheen Mahmud indulges herself in a romance novel called "The Japanese Lover" by Isabel Allende. Photo credit: Cortneanne Campbell

Sept. 7 - The Wildcat logo fills in with cans from donated students for Wildcats Can. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Sept. 6 - Seniors Franky Rentaria, Mark Grover and Gianna Passalacqua are headed to the Banshee after class to eat lots of food. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Sept. 2 - Psychology major and grad student Brittany Ingersoll walks down Chestnut Street on her way to the WREC before the three-day long weekend. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Sept. 1 - Aaron Draper teaches students how to use the studio for the first time in Applied Photography and Digital Imaging course. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Aug. 31 - Seniors Teresa Quintero and Nicholle Schmidt decide to jump the train in a last chance effort to get to class on time. Photo credit: Sean Martens

Aug. 30 - Claire Ramirez, Barber at Chico's Barbershop hands out her business card on campus to passersby. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Aug. 29 - David Reeves, religious studies major, and Makina Jones, pre-nursing major, relax near Big Chico Creek between classes. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Aug. 26 - Sabrina Gabriel, a junior agricultural science and education major, kicks off her Friday with a stroll through the George Petersen Rose Garden. (Jae Siqueiros)

Aug. 25 - Senior entrepreneur major Charlie Conrad skates to class, awaiting the end of the week. Photo credit: Franky Renteria ( Franky Renteria

Aug. 24 - Students representing the Chico State Christian Challenge tent, duel in a little bit of arcade basketball. ( Sean Martens

Aug. 23 - Students fill the bike racks in front of Butte Hall as classes are now in full swing. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

August 22- Senior Agriculture Business major, Tanner Walker checks his blackboard for assignments on his first, last day of school. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

May 16 - If finals week has you stressed out, stop by the George Peterson Rose Garden and get some zen in your life. (Photo credit: Floritzel Salvador)

May 13 - Graduating students can pick up their cap and gowns until May 19 in BMU 008. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall)

May 12 - Izzy Edwards, environmental science major, gets her zen on during her yoga class outside. (Photo credit: George Johnston)

May 11 - Students are practicing some juggling on the lawn outside of Kendall Hall. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans)

May 10 - Students are continuing to register people on campus to vote. If you haven't registered yet, stop by The Gauntlet. (Photo credit: Miguel Orozco)

May 9 - Graduating seniors can now pick up their gowns and graduation caps in BMU. (Photo credit: Floritzel Salvador)

May 6 - Joe Wills, director of Public Affairs for Chico State, tried on hats for the photo booth at the campus' farewell to President Zingg. (Photo credit: George Johnston)

May 5 - Caitlyn Francis and Madelynn Dubin, senior ceramics majors, have been selling their work to students in the Gauntlet. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall)

May 4 - PATH Scholars are giving away free pizza in the Trinity Commons area to promote National Foster Care Awareness Month. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans)

May 3 - Jose Costa, senior agriculture major, measures the stem water potential in the trees on campus. (Photo credit: Miguel Orozco)

May 2 - The Office of Civic Engagement held their first annual Community-Campus Meet & Match today at the Creekside Courtyard. The goal of this event is to help build relationships with members of the community and students. (Photo credit: Floritzel Salvador)

April 29 - Lucy Fiore comes to the Meriam Library and reads books when her daughter works on the third floor. (Photo credit: George Johnston)

April 28 - Roxy is just one of the dogs tabling today for the Butte Humane Society. She is 3-months-old and is currently looking to be adopted. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall)

April 27 - Alpha Epsilon Pi is working with Hillel, a Jewish student union, to raise money to increase genetic diversity for bone marrow transplants. For a small donation, you can throw a pie at one of these lovely faces. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans)

April 26 - Chico State seniors preparing to graduate can sign their names on a banner outside of the BMU today. (Photo credit: Miguel Orozco)

April 25 - Corinne Rhodes, senior health services administration major and blood drive volunteer, hands city councilman Randal Stone a card so he can donate blood. (Photo credit: George Johnston)

April 22 - Finals are coming! Jared Lunt, junior electronic engineering major, is using the whiteboards on the fourth floor of Meriam Library to study. (Photo credit: George Johnston).

April 21 - It's 75 degrees and a great day to sit by the Chico creek. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall).

April 20 - The organization FARM is handing out one dollar bills to students who watch a documentary on how farm animals are mistreated. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall).

April 19 - Michael Hawkins tables on campus every day to get students registered to vote. The registration date for this year's election is Oct. 15. (Photo credit: Miguel Orozco).

April 18 - The Campus Alcohol Drug and Education Center set up chairs in representation of 1,700 young adults that have died due to prescription drug overdoses as a part of Prescription Drug Awareness week. (Photo credit: Floritzel Salvador).

April 15 - Flowers are blooming in the George Peterson Rose Garden this morning. (Photo credit: George Johnston).

April 14 - Alpha Omnicron Pi sells ice cream on campus to raise money for arthritis. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall).

April 13 - The Student Philanthropy Club on campus raises money to improve aspects of campus that will benefit students. The club has raised over $4,000 so far. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans).

April 12 - Paul Zingg awarded Courtney Hudson the Glenn Kendall Public Service award and Steve Galloway the President's Academic Excellence award. (Photo credit: John Domogma).

April 11 - Butte Hall is decorated with a curtain of water bottles today in protest of single use water bottles being sold on campus. (Photo credit: Floritzel Salvador).

April 8- Students starting their morning by getting their coffee fix at Common Grounds Coffee (Photo Credit: George Johnston)

April 7 - Matt Castillo, junior music industry major, works on campus to register voters as Democrats. Castillo says that there have been an average amount of students showing up to register. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall).

April 6 - The Career and Job Internship Fair is happening today in the Bell Memorial Union Auditorium. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans).

April 5 - Phillip Daley is the winner of the Chico Multi-collegiate Decathlon. (Photo credit: John Domogma).

April 4 - Outside of Butte Hall students can see a "Halt the Waste" sign to promote the Zero Waste Initiative. (Photo credit: Floritzel Sandoval).

April 1 - Safety crew works to remove trees near the physical sciences building to make campus safer. (Photo credit: George Johnston).

March 30 - KCSC is promoting their radio station outside of the BMU by selling cupcakes. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans).

March 28 - The Chico State Democratic club are tabling outside of the BMU to get students registered to vote in November. Allison Smith, senior Asian studies major (left), Logan Wolveston, senior public administration major (middle), and Jeremy Markley, senior political science major (right), are leading the club. (Photo credit: Floritzel Salvador).

March 25 - Austin Hamilton, senior mechanical engineering major, gets pied in the face multiple times by Emmanuel Ramirez, senior electrical engineering major, for Tau Beta Pi day outside of Langdon Hall. (Photo credit: George Johnston).

March 24 - Alpha Delta Pi is raising money for the Ronald McDonald house charity outside of the Bell Memorial Union by selling pancakes. Get them while they're hot! (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall).

March 23 - Student musicians with SOTA productions performed outside the Bell Memorial Union to kick off an event for the sustainability conference. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans).

March 22 - Kelly Linder, University Art Gallery curator, sits on artist Trevor Laguna outside of the Performing Arts Center. Laguna is doing an artistic representation of daily objects in human form. (Photo credit: John Domogma).

March 21 - Spring is officially here at Chico State. (Photo credit: Floritzel Salvador).

March 11 - Raindrops keep falling in front of Butte Hall on this wet Friday before spring break. (Photo credit: George Johnston).

March 10 - Neil Cronin, senior recreation administration major, is trying to get signatures to stop Associated Students from selling water bottles. Chico State BYOB advocates for free water and different forms of sustainability. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall).

March 9 - The College of Agriculture is selling organic crops grown on the University Farm on campus. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans).

March 8 - Roger Ramirez (left), mechanical engineering major, and Khalid Alotaibi, project management major, table for CALMENA (Creativity and Adaptive Leadership in the Middle East and North America). The organization promotes cultural education, growth and leadership. They are currently also promoting self defense by giving students a discount for a class at Azad's Martial Arts Family Center. (Photo credit: John Domogma).

March 7 - The creek running through campus is at an all-time high after the heavy rain this past weekend. (Photo credit: Floritzel Salvador).

March 4 - After a few dry weeks, the blossoms outside Sylvester's Cafe soak up some much needed water. (Photo credit: George Johnston).

March 3 - Grab a hot dog at Pi Sigma Epsilon's fundraising booth in The Gauntlet. Patrick Wong, senior psychology major, is promoting the food in a festive costume. (Photo credit: Ryan Corrall).

March 2 - The Study Abroad fair is taking place in the quad outside of the BMU. Students can ask questions regarding the different programs and services. (Photo credit: Aurora Evans).

March 1 - Hana Jones, psychology and art studio major, is currently working on a project where she is making wax sculptures from paris molds, which are made from melted glass. Students work on this project in Robert Herhersky's glass design class in Ayres Hall. (Photo credit: John Domogma).

March 1 - Students can now get a close look at "Facewall," a mural on the side of the new Arts & Humanities building that displays 996 silhouettes of student faces. (Photo credit: Miles Huffman).