What’s the deal with Apple Music?

Elias Denny
September 14, 2016
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Campus, Video

Apple Music’s recent history of streaming select artist’s highly anticipated albums exclusively on their service sparks controversy among millennial music streamers. Chico State students share their thoughts on how Apple Music affects the way they listen to music.


Elias Denny can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.

