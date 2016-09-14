What’s the deal with Apple Music?
September 14, 2016
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Campus, Video
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Apple Music’s recent history of streaming select artist’s highly anticipated albums exclusively on their service sparks controversy among millennial music streamers. Chico State students share their thoughts on how Apple Music affects the way they listen to music.
Elias Denny can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.