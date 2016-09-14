Season recaps for fall shows

Fall is synonymous with colorful leaves, sweaters, pumpkin spice everything and zombies. Along with crisp air and football, autumn also delivers a bevy of televisions best and brightest shows, eager to be liberated from the summer lull. Before the prime-time fire is reignited, here’s where a few favorite shows left off last season:

The Blacklist







The third season of NBC’s “The Blacklist” delivered a heavy blow to viewers with the shocking announcement that leading lady, Agent Elizabeth Keen, had been killed. Fast forward to the season finale when viewers were relieved to learn Agent Keen is, in fact, alive.

Having faked her death in an effort to relinquish herself from the curious grip of criminal, Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington, Keen hoped to create a new life for her new family. No sooner than when cameras cut to a blissful Agent Keen, did they show a ravaged home where she had been standing moments earlier; implying an abduction by a man called Alexander Kirk, Keen’s previously absent father.

Season four is expected to pick up with a bewildered Tom Keen and heartbroken Red both out to protect their adored Agent Keen at all costs on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10/9c on NBC.

How to Get Away With Murder



In the season finale of ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder,” lawyer Annalise Keating returns to her disheveled law office and the Keating Five, a team of law students intertwined with Keating’s personal and professional demons.

After convicting Caleb Hapstall of murdering his parents, Keating was able to clear her students of any blame surrounding a mishap within the trial. While this was hoped to be liberating, deeper and darker complications within the team were revealed.

Keatings trusted cohort, Frank, was revealed to be working on behalf of Wallace Mahoney to secure a mistrial and discount Keating. Viewers then learned of another connection between Keating and Mahoney when he was revealed to be the father of Wes, a member of the Keating Five. When Wes embarks on a trip to meet his newly discovered father, Mahoney is shot and killed by an anonymous culprit, adding another layer to this twisted plot.

Season three will indulge in the aftermath of these betrayals within the firm and investigate just who killed Wallace Mahoney Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10ET on ABC

The Walking Dead



The season six finale of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” left viewers embattled by an ultimate cliffhanger. Rick, his faithful crew, and an injured Maggie were caught by Negan, a ruthless leader of the hostile extortionist group, The Saviors.

Without mincing words, Negan requested Rick and his crew work for the Saviors by providing resources in exchange for protection. However, in true Negan fashion, no conversation would be complete without selecting a victim to succumb to the fate of his baseball bat laced with barbed-wire. Upon lining up the group, Negan begins the most haunting game of “eeny, meeny, miny, moe” to choose his casualty, but his or her identity is not revealed to viewers.

Although all involved have been very hushed on season seven, it is expected to resume by revealing Negan’s unfortunate victim on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 9/8c on AMC.

Rylee Pedotti can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.