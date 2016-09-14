Associated Student officers talk diversity, safety with Pres. Hutchinson

Vu Nguyen, Associated Students Executive Vice President Photo credit: Molly Sullivan





As a part of her 100-day listening tour, President Gayle Hutchinson met with Associated Students officers today to address diversity and safety on campus.

With the data collected from the diversity survey and focus groups, AS officers are creating actionable steps to address issues raised by students.

“We often talk about diversity as this over-arching subject,” said Vu Nguyen, executive vice president and senior communication design major. “But we really talked about the need to target specific groups like undocumented students, veterans, and foster students.”

President Hutchinson is also very focused on student safety and discussed plans with AS officers to improve conditions for students.

“We’re talking about issues with lighting on campus and replacing yield signs in the downtown area,” Nguyen said. “Safety is a basic need, and if students don’t have their basic needs met then how are they going to get the best possible education.”

President Hutchinson’s listening tour will continue through November.

“What I’m really excited about is that (President Hutchinson) comes in with so much energy and passion, and really is listening to students and what our needs are,” Nguyen said. “More so than that, she actively wants to partner with us to make these initiatives come to life.”

Molly Sullivan can be reached at [email protected] or @SullivanMollyM on Twitter.