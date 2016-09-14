Cat’s with tats

Senior communications major Danny Chaparro, is a former chico state soccer player, now coach of chico state club soccer team. This is his story behind his tattoos. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

"I began getting tattoos at the age of 16. I was going through a rough part of life because my parents split up and my father moved to Mexico," Chaparro said. "I am an only child and making friends was something I was good at because I needed support. " Photo credit: Franky Renteria

"Although all my friends were the kind of people others were scared of. I hung around people that had no college expectations, yet I made it to where I am based off those friends. My tattoos represent my life, my journey and my future path," Chaparro said. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

"I got a whole leg based off soccer and a whole sleeve representing change and how it affected my life in a positive way," Chaparro said. "Tattoos are my life because that's the only thing I know that will last forever and won't leave my side." Photo credit: Franky Renteria

"I got tattoos of my parents' names and their faces, my hometown (Santa Rosa), my ambitions. Anything that has made me stronger can be found on my body," Chaparro said. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

"I'm an only child. I rarely see my mom and I haven't seen my father in years. Tattoos have made me who I am today and will continue to help me grow," Chaparro said. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

"My chest says 'family Is forever' coming from a big family with six siblings and my parents, I know that through the worst and best times they're there for me. We may not show that same love every day but when something happens we are all there for each other. It's a nice reminder to me every day," Haverland said. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

"The one on my arm I got when for my 18 birthday. It was my first tattoo. Everything on it represents my different nationalities being Mexican, German, Spanish and Portuguese. At the bottom are five suns for each of my five sisters, moon representing my brother and my parents zodiac signs," said Senior criminal justice major Travis Haverland. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

"I got this piece when I was 21 in my hometown of Pleasanton Calif. My mother wrote me a letter when I was little and she was in the hospital. She told me to stay strong and be brave. At the end she drew the stick figures that make up this tattoo and wrote, 'this is our family together again'. This is one of my favorite tattoos, because it quite literally is a piece of my mom that lives on with me," Ramil said. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

"I got the daisy behind my ear when I was 20-years-old in Santa Barbara. The daisy was my mothers favorite flower. I put it behind my ear as a symbol to live a life my mother would be proud of," Ramil said. "It's as though she's in my ear at every turn, guiding me and helping me make good decisions. All of my tattoos are black and white except for the yellow in the middle of the daisy, which was my mother's favorite color." Photo credit: Franky Renteria