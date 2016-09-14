Women’s golf clinches third

The women’s golf team continued their performance at the Art of Golf Classic on Sept. 13, and shot a team total of 67-over par 643.

Senior Abbey McGrew led the team to their third place win after placing 11th on the first day of the tournament, McGrew shot three birdies, and rose to third place by tying her career best stroke total of 1-over par 73 on the second day, and 11-over par 155 for the tournament.

Emily Rotter took ninth in the tournament and second for the ‘Cats, with an 8-over par shooting performance on the second day, and 17-over 161 overall.

Sophomore Brittany O’Bryant was the last Chico State athlete to earn a top 10 spot. O’Bryant shot 18-over 162 in the tournament, and moved up nine spots to contend for her 10th place finish.

Senior Bianca Armanini finished in 19th place, moving down eight spots from the first day of the tournament. Armanini shot 85 on the second day of the tournament, and 22-over par 166 for the tournament.

First year athlete Jax Sohl placed 23rd in her first tournament as a Wildcat, and shot 26-over par 170.

Another Chico State first year athlete Madison Stephens found success in the tournament by placing 27th, and knocking off six strokes from her score on the second day. Stephens finished with 30-over par 174 for the tournament.

The ‘Cats will be back on the green on Sept. 19th, in the Western New Mexico University Fall Invitational for their second tournament of the year.

Kenta McAfee can be reached at [email protected] , or on Twitter @KentaMcAfee.