Behind the art: ‘One Artist, Four Visions’ by Ruben Heredia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

“One Artist, Four Visions” is an art exhibit featuring the art of Ruben Heredia and is running from Sept. 1-24 at the 1078 Gallery in Chico. The gallery exhibits drawings and work from Heredia’s the Mystery, the Metamorphosis, the Abstract works and the Mesoamerican Transformation series. More information about this gallery and artist can be found on their website.

Elias Denny can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.