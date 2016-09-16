Man makes bed by dumpster
September 16, 2016
Filed under News, Police Blotter
UPD:
Call type: Alarm
Tuesday 6:51 p.m., Facilities Management
An alarm sounded in an administration building.
_____________________________________
CPD:
Call type: Disturbance
Tuesday 7:34 a.m., Diamond Hotel
A man was freaking out in the alley behind the hotel, punching the wall while carrying a stick.
Call type: Transient Problem
Tuesday 8:39 a.m., For Elyse
A man set up camp next to a dumpster with mattress, pillows and a sleeping bag.
Call type: Disturbance
Tuesday 12:44 p.m., Varlinsky Apartments
A female with mental issues is yelling and screaming and to take out her anger she is kicking the air conditioning unit.
Call type: Stabbing
Tuesday 5:43 p.m., Rice Bowl
Three males were yelling at each other, running in and out of the street. Girlfriend brought male in with a stab wound.
Call type: Suspicious Subject
Wednesday 1:04 a.m., Cedar Glenn Apartments
A female tried to run over another subject with her shopping cart. The subject then pulled her stun gun on her.
Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.
