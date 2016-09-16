Chico State recognized as a Hispanic serving institute
September 16, 2016
On Monday, Sept. 20, The California State University system introduced Chico State as a Hispanic Serving Institute and the university can now qualify for a number of programs and grants.
The federal program is designed to help first-generation, low-income Hispanic students. Although the university reached 25 percent of Hispanic students in 2014, Chico State didn’t meet all the requirements to gain federal recognition until this year.
In a letter to the campus community entitled “Being a Hispanic Institution,” Paul Zingg addressed the importance of serving underrepresented minorities, specifically low-income Hispanic students. The university is adamant about serving the needs of Hispanic students, rather than seeing them as just a number.
According to Zingg, becoming a Hispanic Serving Institute will allow Chico State to access grants which can help fund internships, equipment, facilities, professional development and research.
Katia Berg
