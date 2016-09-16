Chico State recognized as a Hispanic serving institute

Ryan Corrall One of several initiatives to diversify Chico State includes increasing Hispanic enrollment. The university can now apply for specific grants as an HSI. Photo credit: Ryan Corrall





Filed under Breaking News, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

On Monday, Sept. 20, The California State University system introduced Chico State as a Hispanic Serving Institute and the university can now qualify for a number of programs and grants.

The federal program is designed to help first-generation, low-income Hispanic students. Although the university reached 25 percent of Hispanic students in 2014, Chico State didn’t meet all the requirements to gain federal recognition until this year.

In a letter to the campus community entitled “Being a Hispanic Institution,” Paul Zingg addressed the importance of serving underrepresented minorities, specifically low-income Hispanic students. The university is adamant about serving the needs of Hispanic students, rather than seeing them as just a number.

According to Zingg, becoming a Hispanic Serving Institute will allow Chico State to access grants which can help fund internships, equipment, facilities, professional development and research.

Katia Berg can be reached at [email protected] or on @katiaboli on twitter.