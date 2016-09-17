‘Cats lose first game of CCAA

Chico State sophomore defender Korie Bozart dribbles the ball away from an opponent during the 'Cats home game.





The Chico State women’s soccer team took on the San Francisco Gators and lost on the Gators’ home field on Sept. 16, in the first game of CCAA.

The loss breaks the unbeaten streak they earned in the preseason and brings their overall record to 4-1-1.

Chico State took an early lead in the game as sophomore defender Korie Bozart scored her third goal of the season at the 10-minute mark, off an assist by senior forward Pooja Patel.

While the ‘Cats took the first steps in the game, they failed to continue stride and let the Gators tie the game at the 20-minute mark, on just their second attempted shot.

The sudden retaliation by San Francisco sent the ‘Cats into a frenzy as they upped their aggressive tactic and drew four fouls after the goal. The lack of possession took away from the possible shots Chico was able to take and contributed to the difficulty they faced in the first half.

With three minutes remaining in the first half, the Wildcats had a chance to score and tie the game with Patel leading the charge. Patel shot too high and hit the crossbar and ended the ‘Cats hope for a comeback late in the first half.

First-year goalie Caitlyn Duval stayed active after allowing the Gators to score, by deflecting the offensive barrage San Francisco provided in the first half. Duval saved three shots in 10 minutes and was the ‘Cats defensive leader.

San Francisco was the first to strike in the second half by scoring a goal at the 67-minute mark and maintained their 2-1 lead until the end of the game. The Gators maintained control of the ball throughout most of the second half, and took high-quality shots, with 12 total shots in the game and seven on goal.

Duval allowed two goals this game, more than she allowed during the entire preseason. The five saves Duval had in the game kept the game close, but still was not enough of a defensive effort to give Chico State the win.

Chico State will return to the field on Sept. 18 against Cal State Monterey Bay.

