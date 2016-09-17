Chico State ranked No. 8 among the best public universities

Chico State was ranked among the top ten public schools in the Western region of the United States by U.S. News.

The university was ranked No. 8 among the schools in the Western region, but No. 5 in the California State University system.

Reasons for this rating included the variety of majors available, clubs, Greek life, sports and other off-campus activities. Chico State’s ranking was also based on graduation rates, the cost of attendance, financial aid and campus safety.

Chico State has been ranked in the top ten universities by U.S. News since 1998.

