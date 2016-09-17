Shooting behind Aca Taco





A 23-year old male was robbed and shot multiple times behind the Aca Taco located on West Sacramento Ave, late last night.

Shots were reported around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim is in serious, but not critical condition. He claims to have never met the two men that robbed him.

The man was shot behind the business, next to a pickup truck. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive. His name has not been released.

This story is still developing and anyone with information should contact the Chico Police Department.

Kaley Wise can be reached at [email protected] or kaley_jo_wise on Twitter