Pregnant woman threatening with a knife

Photo credit: Miles Huffman





University Police Department:

Call type: Area Check

Thursday 11:45 a.m., West First Street

Officer initiated activity at Bidwell Bowl Amphitheater. A subject on stolen bike was taken into custody.

Call type: Soliciting on campus

Thursday 4:42 p.m., West First Street

Chico hot dog vendor out in the intersection left his cart unattended in the fire lane.

_____________________________________

Chico Police Department:

Call type: Threats

Thursday, 7:19 a.m., East 20th Street

Reporting party asked a transient woman to leave and now the female is threatening and screaming at the reporting party. The transient got on her bike and began screaming with her pants.

Call type: Resisting a police officer

Thursday, 9:20 a.m., Fair Street

A female was exposing herself in a parking lot.

Call type: Threats

Thursday 12:09 p.m., Esplanade

The reporting party said a subject tried to kill her on Esplanade. Told her to get off the road before she kills her.

Call type: Person with a knife

Thursday 2:24 p.m., West 11th Street

The reporting party was approached by a pregnant woman with a knife. She was waving the knife and yelling at her to not to park there.

Call type: Fight

Thursday 5:20 p.m., Locust Street

Two females fighting in an alley.

Call type: Assault with a deadly weapon

Thursday 12:25 a.m., West Sacramento Avenue

Five shots were heard. The reporting party heard three males in a verbal argument and a subject got shot behind Aca Taco. The reporting party states she heard a vehicle leaving after the shots.

Kaley Wise can be reached at [email protected] or @kaley_jo_wise on Twitter.