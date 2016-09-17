Pregnant woman threatening with a knife
September 17, 2016
Filed under News, Police Blotter
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
University Police Department:
Call type: Area Check
Thursday 11:45 a.m., West First Street
Officer initiated activity at Bidwell Bowl Amphitheater. A subject on stolen bike was taken into custody.
Call type: Soliciting on campus
Thursday 4:42 p.m., West First Street
Chico hot dog vendor out in the intersection left his cart unattended in the fire lane.
_____________________________________
Chico Police Department:
Call type: Threats
Thursday, 7:19 a.m., East 20th Street
Reporting party asked a transient woman to leave and now the female is threatening and screaming at the reporting party. The transient got on her bike and began screaming with her pants.
Call type: Resisting a police officer
Thursday, 9:20 a.m., Fair Street
A female was exposing herself in a parking lot.
Call type: Threats
Thursday 12:09 p.m., Esplanade
The reporting party said a subject tried to kill her on Esplanade. Told her to get off the road before she kills her.
Call type: Person with a knife
Thursday 2:24 p.m., West 11th Street
The reporting party was approached by a pregnant woman with a knife. She was waving the knife and yelling at her to not to park there.
Call type: Fight
Thursday 5:20 p.m., Locust Street
Two females fighting in an alley.
Call type: Assault with a deadly weapon
Thursday 12:25 a.m., West Sacramento Avenue
Five shots were heard. The reporting party heard three males in a verbal argument and a subject got shot behind Aca Taco. The reporting party states she heard a vehicle leaving after the shots.
Kaley Wise can be reached at [email protected] or @kaley_jo_wise on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.