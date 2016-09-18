Man shot behind Aca Taco

A 23-year-old man was robbed and shot multiple times behind the Aca Taco located on Columbus Avenue, on Sept.16.

Shots were reported around 12:30 a.m. The man was shot behind the shopping center, next to a pickup truck, according to a press release.

His name has not been released. The victim was transported to a local hospital and expected to recover. He said he had never met the two men that robbed him.

This story is still developing and will be updated with more information.

