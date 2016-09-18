Man shot behind Aca Taco
September 18, 2016
Filed under Breaking News, News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A 23-year-old man was robbed and shot multiple times behind the Aca Taco located on Columbus Avenue, on Sept.16.
Shots were reported around 12:30 a.m. The man was shot behind the shopping center, next to a pickup truck, according to a press release.
His name has not been released. The victim was transported to a local hospital and expected to recover. He said he had never met the two men that robbed him.
This story is still developing and will be updated with more information.
Kaley Wise can be reached at [email protected] or kaley_jo_wise on Twitter
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.