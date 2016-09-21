Life happens: Stories beneath the surface

Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

Everyone has a story, but not everyone has someone to listen to it. I was the listener this time. I went out with the intentions of photographing random homeless people that I assumed were homeless because of some type of addiction. I was humbled when I sat and talked with these people. My mind was in a different place, as well as my judgement — life happens.

People with nothing to give, gifted me the experience of a lifetime. I learned that sometimes you can’t control what happens in life. Everyday things can happen so fast that it’s nearly impossible to keep up with what seems like a chain of events. I thought I was doing these people a favor by offering them a hot meal (Wendy’s 4 for $4), but the knowledge and changed outlook on life that I got from these people was priceless. Some of these people are free spirits that do not want to be confined to a single home. They make art and their own clothing and one of the men I met, began telling me his story before I asked him anything besides, “Hello sir, can I ask you a couple questions?”

I am glad that I did this piece because I had a lot of misconceptions of “homeless” people that seem to be crowding the streets of downtown Chico. For the most part, these people lived without knowing what their next move was going to be or where to go. Trying to put myself in their shoes for a moment in time, I scared myself. It’s crazy how some people can still keep their faith and continue living, being in that particular situation. I will for sure think twice when I think life, school, whatever it may be is getting “too hard”. At the end of the day, I have a bed to sleep on, four walls that make up my home, a family that cares about me and can afford to eat everyday. I am forever grateful for these people giving me some of their time.

