Mediano leads volleyball to first CCAA win

Olivia Mediano delivers a kill during the 'Cats preseason home game. Photo credit: Jordan Jarrell





Filed under Sports, Volleyball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Chico State women’s volleyball team took on the Cal State East Bay Pioneers on the ‘Cats home court in their first game of the CCAA on Sept. 16. Chico State swept the Pioneers 3-0, to bring their season record to 7-3 and their win streak to three.

Cal State East Bay scored the first two points of the first set, but Chico quickly came back to take a 5-2 lead, spurred by two kills from junior outside hitter Olivia Mediano.

Chico State continued to rely on their strong offense and had scored 12 consecutive points to take a dominant 17-3 lead. The Pioneers were unable to come back from the deficit, and forfeited the first set 25-10.

The ‘Cats success in the first set was primarily because of the low errors they produced with just two compared to the Pioneers five. Chico State also earned their lead through the 15 kills they scored in the set, compared to Cal State East Bay’s three.

First year mid-hitter Kim Wright and Mediano gave Chico an early 2-0 lead with each scoring a kill. The Pioneers were able to force five ties in the game, but could not take the lead in the second set, and lost 25-19.

The second set was determined mostly by the errors committed by Chico State. The ‘Cats accrued nine errors in the set, giving Cal State East Bay almost half of their points.

Chico State earned 17 kills in the second set to make up for their errors, while the Pioneers had just nine. Cal State East Bay gave the ‘Cats five of their points in the second set off errors, but were unable to get ahead in the game because of their inefficient offense.

Cal State East Bay took the first two points of the third set, but could not maintain their lead as the ‘Cats overtook them 4-2 off three kills and an error. Chico State was able to control the set because of the success they had on offense, earning 19 kills and winning 25-14.

Senior setter Torey Thompson paved the way for the ‘Cats 3-0 win with 38 assists and seven kills in the game. Thompson’s assists combined with Mediano’s 14 kills formed a lethal offense for Chico State, and helped them sweep the game.

Chico State will be back on the court on Sept. 17 against Cal State East Bay on the ‘Cats home court.

Key Players:

Junior outside hitter Olivia Mediano



14 Kills

2 Assists

3 Aces

2 Digs

Senior setter Torey Thompson

7 Kills

38 Assists

1 Ace

8 Digs

Kenta McAfee can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @KentaMcAfee.