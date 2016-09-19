Humans of Chico State

Vincent Urbina, junior Media Arts major Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Vincent Urbina, junior media arts major, is also a tutor for the Student Learning Center.

“All I do at the center is talk to people. It’s a customer service job,” Urbina said. “It has definitely brought up my confidence. It’s helped me be more outgoing.”

Urbina dreams of becoming a filmmaker. He wants to own his own production company and make movies.

Many of the skills that Urbina has picked up from the Student Learning Center will help him with his career after his time at Chico State.

“Being outgoing will help me out because I’m driven and I will communicate what I want and what I need,” he said. “It’s helped my leadership skills and I’ve learned how to take initiative.”

The Student Learning Center is located in the Student Services Center (Room 340). It is open Monday – Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. & Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Urbina has benefited from the center as well as the countless other students seeking tutoring in many different subjects.

Jae Siquerios can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.