Third sweep gives Volleyball the win

First year outside hitter Camryn Rocha practices serving the ball during practice. Photo credit: Royal T Lee-Castine





Filed under Sports, Volleyball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Chico State women’s volleyball team took on the Cal State Monterey Bay Otters on Sept. 17 on the ‘Cats home court and won in three sets.

The win brings the ‘Cats overall record to 8-3, and their CCAA record to 2-0. Chico State has swept their opponents in three consecutive games, and six times this season.

Chico State took an early lead in the game in by scoring off an attack error in the first set. The Otters were able to recover and tie the game at 11, but the ‘Cats scored seven consecutive times off three kills and several errors to run away with the set. Chico State was able to close out the set 25-18 with two kills by junior outside hitter Olivia Mediano, and two assists by senior setter Torey Thompson.

The ‘Cats gained the early advantage off the seven errors the Otters committed in the set, and were able to maintain the lead by having a dominant offense with 13 kills.

The second set was closely contested, with the Otters scoring first but the Wildcats’ quickly catching up. There were nine ties in the set, but only three lead changes as Chico controlled the flow of the set.

The second set was close primarily because of the 10 errors Chico State committed, compared to the three the Otters had. The ‘Cats were able to pull out a 25-20 win because of the 18 kills they had in the set, lead by first year outside hitter Camryn Rocha with five.

The Otters gave away the third set by allowing Chico State to gain a 1-6 lead off of four attack errors and two kills. With the ‘Cats scoring consecutive points early, Cal State Monterey Bay was unable to overcome their momentum, and fell in the final set 16-25.

While the Wildcats won by nine points, the game was closer than it appears. Chico had just three more kills and three less errors than the Otters, but gained the advantage early and capitalized on their lead.

Chico State returns to the court on Sept. 24, against Humboldt State University in their first away game of the CCAA series.

Key Players:

Junior outside hitter Olivia Mediano



9 Kills

1 Assist

1 Ace

9 Digs

Senior setter Torey Thompson

5 Kills

35 Assists

8 Digs

First year outside hitter Camryn Rocha

9 Kills

1 Assist

1 Ace

1 Dig

Kenta McAfee can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @KentaMcAfee.