Men’s soccer team holds out in double overtime

Junior defender Donta'e Garcia prepares to throw in the ball during the 'Cats home game. Photo credit: Royal T Lee-Castine





Filed under Soccer, Sports

The Chico State men’s soccer team tied their second CCAA game on Sept. 18 against the Cal State Monterey Bay Otters after neither team was able to score in double overtime.

The tie brings the ‘Cats season record to 1-3-2 and their CCAA record to 0-1-1.

Chico State was able to take the first shot in the game but struggled to maintain control of the ball after being called on two early fouls. Both teams took just three shots in the first half with neither team dominating the offense.

The struggle for the ball that both teams experienced was a result of the fouls they earned, with the ‘Cats picking up five, and two offsides calls. The Otters evaded the offsides calls but had turned the ball over three times on fouls.

The Otters earned the first yellow card of the game at the 25-minute mark and picked up two more late in the second half.

The Otters had a stronger offensive presence in the second half, with seven shots. Chico State took just one shot and continued having trouble gaining possession of the ball.

Cal State Monterey Bay had 10 fouls in the second half but played aggressively on defense to earn the ball back after turning it over. Chico State had only four but was unable to utilize their defense to help them gain control of the ball.

Chico State’s junior goalkeeper Damion Lewis kept the ‘Cats in the game by making five saves to prevent the Otters from scoring. Lewis has made 23 saves this season and allowed six goals.

Neither team was able to make use of the overtime period as both took two additional shots, but were met with strong defense from the goalkeepers.

The ‘Cats earned their first yellow card of the game with less than a minute remaining on senior defender Isaiah Dargon. Dargon has earned two yellow cards this season, and one red.

Chico State returns to the field on Sept. 23 against Cal State San Marcos on the Cougars home field.

Kenta McAfee can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @KentaMcAfee.