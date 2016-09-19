The student news site of California State University, Chico

Photo of the day

Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Jae Siqueiros
September 19, 2016
Filed under Arts & Entertainment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Photo.jpg

Senior studio arts major, Chris Michalik, works in his advanced painting class. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The student news site of California State University, Chico
Photo of the day