Cat’s claim second on first day of tournament

Abbey McGrew checks her swing during a 'Cats tournament last year.





The Chico State women’s golf team began their first day of play in the Western New Mexico Fall Intercollegiate on Sept. 19 and shot 11-over par 299 to tie for second place.

The two-day tournament consisted of 20 teams and was set in nearly 100-degree temperatures. The ‘Cats remain two strokes behind the tournament leader Tarleton State.

Senior Abbey McGrew led Chico State to their second place finish by shooting 1-over par 73 to snag third place. Joining McGrew in the top 10 was sophomore Brittany O’Bryant, who tied for 10th place with a 74 stroke opening round.

Senior Bianca Armanini placed 17th, with just one stroke behind O’Bryant at 75. First-year golfer Madison Stephens shot the best round of her collegiate career, with 5-over par 77 to earn 34th place.

Sophomore Emily Rotter finished last for the ‘Cats but shot 6-over par 78 to tie for 42nd overall.

The five ‘Cats finishing under 80 has not happened since last year, during the Western New Mexico Fall Intercollegiate. Chico State remains tied with Midwestern State, and just one stroke above the University of Redlands.

Chico State will resume playing in the tournament on Sept. 20, and will attempt to overcome the two-stroke deficit.

