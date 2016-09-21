Nine jars of Goober Grape Jelly stolen

University Police Department:

Call type: Transient Call

Monday 8:14 a.m., Main Street

A transient man camped in front of bike rack outside 25 Main St., preventing people from parking their bikes.

Call type: Grand Theft

Monday 9:12 a.m., Normal Avenue

A laptop was reported stolen from Sapp Hall on Normal Avenue.

Call type: Petty Theft

Monday 3:18 p.m., University Village

A student returned home early Monday morning to find his/her car hood popped open. There were scratches on hood, multiple wires cut and the amplifier stolen.

Chico Police Department:

Call type: Family Dispute

Monday 8:19 a.m., Magnolia Avenue

A man was seen physically dragging his 12-year-old son who was refusing to go to school.

Call type: Shoplift

Monday 8:23 a.m., Raley’s at The Orchard

A suspect was reported stealing nine jars of Goober Grape Jelly.

Call type: Transient Problem

Monday 12:46 p.m., W. 2nd Street

A transient man was reported after “aggressively” staring at a woman and her husband outside of the Argus bar.

Call type: Petty Theft

Monday 2:26 p.m., Centennial Avenue

A tractor and a goat were reported stolen from the Bidwell Park Boarding Stables.

Molly Sullivan can be reached at [email protected] or @SullivanMollyM on Twitter.