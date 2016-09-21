Nine jars of Goober Grape Jelly stolen
September 21, 2016
Filed under News, Police Blotter
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
University Police Department:
Call type: Transient Call
Monday 8:14 a.m., Main Street
A transient man camped in front of bike rack outside 25 Main St., preventing people from parking their bikes.
Call type: Grand Theft
Monday 9:12 a.m., Normal Avenue
A laptop was reported stolen from Sapp Hall on Normal Avenue.
Call type: Petty Theft
Monday 3:18 p.m., University Village
A student returned home early Monday morning to find his/her car hood popped open. There were scratches on hood, multiple wires cut and the amplifier stolen.
____________________________________________
Chico Police Department:
Call type: Family Dispute
Monday 8:19 a.m., Magnolia Avenue
A man was seen physically dragging his 12-year-old son who was refusing to go to school.
Call type: Shoplift
Monday 8:23 a.m., Raley’s at The Orchard
A suspect was reported stealing nine jars of Goober Grape Jelly.
Call type: Transient Problem
Monday 12:46 p.m., W. 2nd Street
A transient man was reported after “aggressively” staring at a woman and her husband outside of the Argus bar.
Call type: Petty Theft
Monday 2:26 p.m., Centennial Avenue
A tractor and a goat were reported stolen from the Bidwell Park Boarding Stables.
Molly Sullivan can be reached at [email protected] or @SullivanMollyM on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.