The student news site of California State University, Chico

Humans of Chico State

Senior media arts major, Brandon Realmonte, shares his experiences with school and the importance of creativity. Photo credit: Franky Renteria

Franky Renteria
September 29, 2016
Filed under Features, Humans of Chico State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






“I’ve never been interested in school. Mostly because I’ve always felt like I wasn’t meant for the classes that I was forced to take. I used to sit in the back of my classrooms in high school making beats on my laptop. I ended with a 2.6 GPA, simply for the fact that it allowed me to play sports. I never wanted to go to college. I always thought I would go to Chico, party for a year and move on to my next stage in life. I even called my mom sophomore year to tell her I was dropping out to move to LA. This was my mindset for the first 21 years of my life.”

“My junior year I took a photography class with Aaron Draper that changed my life. I saw my teacher giving real life examples of how I can use my creativity to benefit the world. Since then, my attitude towards learning has changed dramatically. Although I’m extremely enthusiastic about never having to go to a class again after December, I’m never going to stop learning and striving to create.”

Brandon now works as a graphic designer for a tech company and freelances as a web designer, cinematographer and photographer.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The student news site of California State University, Chico
Humans of Chico State