Women’s soccer team searches for a win

First-year goalkeeper Caitlyn Duval watches her team during a 'Cats home game. Photo credit: Royal T Lee-Castine





The Chico State women’s soccer team took on the Cal State San Marcos Cougars on Sept. 24, and lost 0-1.

The loss brings the ‘Cats losing streak to three, and their overall record to 4-3-1. Chico State went undefeated in their preseason, but have yet to pick up a win since the start of their conference, with a 0-3 record in the CCAA.

The ‘Cats held possession of the ball early, and managed to take seven shots in the first half, while allowing the Cougars to take just three. Neither team was able to score during the first half as both team’s goalkeepers provided a strong defensive effort.

The Cougars were forced to make five saves in the first half, and focused on preventing scoring opportunities rather than on maintaining control of the ball. First-year goalkeeper Caitlyn Duval made two saves for the ‘Cats in the first half, lead the team’s defense with and four in the game.

Chico State gave up the first points of the game in the first three minutes of the second half, off a penalty kick. San Marcos accrued eight fouls in the half, allowing the ‘Cats to have primary control of the ball.

While Chico State controlled the ball for a majority of the second half and the game, they were ineffective at getting high quality shots. San Marcos took only eight shots in the game, while the ‘Cats had 12 but remained ineffective in their shooting through out the game.

Chico State returns to the field on Sept. 25 against the UC San Diego Tritons, in their fourth consecutive away game.

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter.