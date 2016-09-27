Blue Room Young Company performs ‘Dr. Doolittle Jr.’

The cast of Dr. Doolittle Jr. sing together to close out an act. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

On Thursday, the Blue Room Young Theatre Group performed their highly anticipated musical “Dr. Doolittle Jr.” in Laxon Auditorium.

“Dr. Doolittle Jr.” tells the tale of a doctor who learns to talk to animals. Their adventures take them far and wide to learn all the animal languages.

Audience members raved upon the enthusiastic performance and the young performers were astonishingly passionate and lively.

The Blue Room Young Company is a group of talented young performers who strive to perfect their art as they prepare for professional roles in theatre.

Moreover, the Young Company is under the umbrella of the Blue Room Theatre, a nonprofit that works hard to bring many quality productions to the Chico community.

There are many different performances coming up for the 2016/2017 season. If you are interested in attending any other performances put on by the Blue Room Theatre, please visit: Blue Room Group 2016/2017 Calendar

You can also stay up to date on all Blue Room Theatre news on their Facebook page: Blue Room Theatre Facebook Page.

Jae Siqueiros can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.