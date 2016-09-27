Letter to the editor



Filed under Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

This letter to the editor was written in response to the opinion article “It’s all Greek to me and maybe it shouldn’t be”

After first reading this article I was at an utter loss of words. But after some consideration, I believe this is a mere product of ignorance & misinformation.

First, the introduction paragraph speaks about how many students each year dedicate their time and money to joining a Greek organizations…. then states that they are outdated? This is a simple contradiction. If Greek life was in fact becoming obsolete, I don’t think thousands of students a year would be attempting to join. The core values of Greek Organizations have remained the same, which someone involved in any chapter would understand. The values and rituals associated with each chapter are the glue that holds everyone together.

Secondly, the invention of LinkedIn has not effected the networking capabilities being Greek has to offer. Personally I was able to attend a national convention on behalf of my chapter, this convention offered me the opportunity to meet HUNDREDS of professionals who were more inclined to offer me a position based on the fact I was able to participate in Greek life during my collegiate experience. I’m sorry if this sounds traditional, but face to face networking will ALWAYS be more meaningful then “connecting” with someone over the internet.

Thirdly, “These students are paying $2,570 on average a year in dues to fund a house they probably won’t live in, to go to an overfunded “adult prom” and to socialize with people they end up arguing with.” There are so many things incorrect about this statement I’m not sure where I should start. I do not spend $2,570 a year, nor are the dues I do pay for me to attend an adult prom. I guess that raising $10,000 in less than a month for Alzheimer’s Research doesn’t mean much. Or that contributing $1,000,000 directly to Women’s Alzheimer’s research is outdated.

Fourth, the Author in no way acknowledges how Greeks are held to a higher standards then average college students. Easy to oversee that in order to participate in any chapter there is a GPA requirement, resulting in all Greeks having a much higher GPA then those not affiliated. The misperception of all Greeks do is party has been a stigma EVERY chapter has been trying to abolish.

Ensuring active participation in chapter meetings, philanthropies, and dry social events teaches students how to have a social life and maintain their grades. I don’t see how this sort of experience can be gained in another way. Offering leadership positions within each chapter teaches young adults how to manage large groups of people. Personally I have been able to manage a budget of a quarter of a million dollars and have planned events bigger that many people’s weddings. This is what makes Greeks more attractive to employers. NO YOU DON’T HAVE THE SAME OPPORTUNITIES AS THOSE AFFILIATED. This is why a majority of fortune 500 CEOs were involved in Greek chapters.

Lastly, claiming that we hate each other, is so far from the truth. The point of having sisters is to have friends who are there for you unconditionally and irrevocably. Yes sisters bicker, but if you have siblings I’m sure this is easy to understand. The bonds we share through ritual and values create friendships that can last a lifetime.

I hope this can clear up some inaccurate or misinformation given by this hurtful article.

Thank you for taking the time out of your day to read and consider this.

Sincerely,

Shannon Philbrook