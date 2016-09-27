#BlackInChico protest holds moment of silence for lost lives

Chico State Faculty speak to students, faculty and alumni on Monday afternoon during the #BlackInChico protest at Trinity Commons. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Over 300 students, faculty, staff and administrators stood arm-in-arm in front of Kendall Hall for a 10 minute period of silence at the #BlackInChico protest Monday afternoon.

“Here in our community we are small, but that does not mean we do not have a voice,” said Egypt Howard, coordinator of the protest and Cross Cultural Leadership Center assistant program director. “It is time for us as a community and for all of our allies that support us to say what needs to be said, to do what needs to be done to change our circumstances. Our community and our university can do more to support the black community.”

Protest speakers said around 194 black lives have been lost due to police brutality this year and Howard said they want to make a change by facilitating conversations about how to better support students. She called students to action to let their voices be heard and to reach out to supporters.

“I thank each and every ally that is here today,” she said. “Our students and our staff, our faculty and our administrators didn’t know that we had this much support and now I hope especially to our students that are here, you see there are people here that are willing to stand with you, to fight with you and do whatever’s necessary to make sure you are supported here. ”

A candlelight vigil will be held by the Black Student Union at Trinity Commons Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. to commemorate the lives that have been lost and in light of the recent events in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“As a black staff person on campus, I support the movement,” Howard said. “I value black lives and I’m here to say it’s time for change.”

Bianca Quilantan can be reached at [email protected] or @biancaquilan