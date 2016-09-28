Men’s soccer team at a loss





Filed under Soccer, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Chico State men’s soccer team took on the Cal State San Marcos Cougars on Sept. 23 and tied the game 1-1.

The ‘Cats have yet to win a game since the start of the CCAA, with a 0-1-2 record. Chico State has a 1-3-3 overall season record and gained their only win of the year in their second game.

The ‘Cats led the game in the first half 1-0 after senior forward Omar Nuno scored in the 34th minute. Nuno has scored the only five goals for Chico State this season.

Senior forward Rajaee DeLane has started six games this year for the ‘Cats but did not play in the game against the Cougars. DeLane has had a significant drop in his time spent in the game since his induction to the roster last season.

Chico State was unable to maintain their early lead as the Cougars scored in the 59th minute off an assist. The Wildcats’ junior goalkeeper Damion Lewis made five saves in the game, totaling 28 for the season.

Fouls were the main obstacle for Chico as they got 18 in the game, along with two yellow cards. The constant turnovers allowed the Cougars to take a high volume of shots, contributing to their second half comeback.

Senior defender Isaiah Dargon and first-year defender Garret Hogbin both received a yellow card in the game during the middle of the second half. The warnings turned the ball over to San Marcos, who scored within 10 seconds of possession.

Hogbin received a red card just 12 minutes after his first warning, resulting in a suspension from the remainder of the game. Hogbin will also have to sit out in the next game for Chico State.

Neither team was able to make use of the 20 additional minutes of play and remained in a 1-1 stalemate in overtime to end the game.

The ‘Cats return to the field on Sept. 25 against the UC San Diego Tritons.

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter.