Golf starts strong in invitational

A Chico State men's golfer tees off during the 'Cats practice. Orion file photo





The Chico State men’s golf team competed in the Western Washington University invitational on Sept. 26 and placed second after the first day.

The Wildcats have yet to rest since starting their season, as they competed in the Saint Martin’s Invitational just two days prior, and took first.

Chico State remained two shots away from the leader, 0British Columbia, who had a stroke total of five-under-par 569 after the tournament’s second round. Chico lead in the first round with a 1-over par 281, but had a less successful second round by shooting 4-under 290.

Senior Cole Chavez shot 70 in the first and second round of the tournament to tie for second. Along with Chavez, sophomore Kelley Sullivan tied for fifth and lead the tournament with a first round score of 66.

Sophomore Serge Kiriluk and junior Colby Dean tied for 33rd after the first day, with a stroke total of 3-over par 147. Pulling up the rear for the ‘Cats was junior TJ Kathrineberg shot 11-over par to place 70th.

Chico State continues the tournament on Sept. 27 and will try to overcome their two-stroke deficit to take the lead against British Columbia.

Kenta McAfee can be reached at [email protected] or @KentaMcAfee on Twitter.