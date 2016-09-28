Black Student Union holds candlelight vigil for police brutality victims

Gatherers at candlelight vigil. Photo credit: Kayla Fitzgerald





The Black Student Union held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to remember the lives lost to police brutality.

Among the attendees were students, faculty and residents of Chico.

At the vigil guest speakers discussed their views on current issues surrounding police brutality. Time was also set aside for student speakers.

“When we say black lives matter, it’s not only about black lives,” a student speaker said. “It’s about all the lives, and all the lives being taken.”

Following the student speakers, candles were passed out to the crowd and lit to honor the lives lost.

“Where we are today, we have an opportunity to light those candles,” guest speaker, Cece Carter said. “We have an opportunity not to worry about the national landscape, but worry about how we move forward.”

The vigil ended with the reading of all victims’ names, and a moment of silence.

To get involved in the Black Student Union, contact them at [email protected].

Kayla Fitzgerald can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylafitz_20 on Twitter.