Golf takes second in Washington

A Chico State golfer tees off during practice earlier this season. Photo credit: John Domogma





The men’s golf team continued their performance in the Western Washington University Invitational on Sept. 27 and placed second with a stroke total of 4-under par 860 as a team.

Chico State had two players crack the top ten, with sophomore Kelley Sullivan placing sixth, and senior Cole Chavez tying for ninth. Sullivan shot 3-under 213 to lead the team and shot his best first round with a 66.

Chavez had a pair of 70s in the first two rounds of the tournament and finished 2-under par 214. The ninth-place finish is the first time Chavez has placed in the top ten this season.

Sophomore Serge Kiriluk shot 1-under par to tie for 14th and lead in the last round with a 68. Junior Colby Dean tied for 23rd after shooting a pair of 74’s in the last two rounds of the tournament and ended with 2-over par 218.

Junior TJ Kathrineberg tied for 69th after finishing the final round with a stroke total of 15-over par 231 and moved up from his previous position of 70th.

Chico State will hit the green again on Oct. 3 at the Interwest Insurance Wildcat Classic, their only home game of the season.

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter.