Celebrities get better treatment

Filed under Opinion

“I’ll buy the neighbor’s house if they complain about the noise,” said Drake in one of his features for Future, called “Where Ya At.”

According to Trulia, a real estate website, last week Drake decided to live up to his lyrics.

Drake dropped about $3 million for his neighbor’s 4,445 square foot, four bedroom home in Hidden Hills, California. Other celebrities such as Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and more all own property in the general area.

When asked about what he plans to do with the property, Drake replied saying perhaps it can be used as his guesthouse.



We all wish we could just buy our neighbors house whenever they complained about the noise. Especially us loud college students here in Chico.

As Drake said in some of his more relatable lyrics, “that’s not the way we living. Too much going on, it’s just not realistic.”

Now enough about Drake. He surely isn’t the only celebrity to get things his way simply because he can afford to.

The truth of the matter is, celebrities tend to get special treatment all the time. Often they even manage to live as some would call, “above the law.”



One of the more famous celebrities known for getting things his way in the blink of an eye has to be Justin Bieber.

If I only had a dollar for every time he has been pulled over for speeding, then I too would be living lavishly.

Despite his countless confrontations with the law, Bieber seems to be well and free as ever. He even joked on the matter when host Jimmy Fallon asked about his constant trouble with the law, saying “You know what, the police really like to pull me over. I don’t do anything, I promise.”

It’s just that easy for celebrities. They can literally just write a check and move on, while us regular people can only sit back and choose to either mope or enjoy the show.



Aside from getting away with misdemeanors, celebrities are continuously excessively spending large sums of cash on things no one seems to really need.



Lady Gaga reportedly spent $60,000 to have 27 Koi fish imported to her all the way from Japan. Does she have any idea how many people $60,000 could feed?



I guess decorating her pond seemed more important at the time.



These are all just small examples of what daily spending looks like for most celebrities. They aren’t things we average individuals think about regularly, but it definitely is something that we should be thinking about.



The society we live in requires us all to contribute. We may not be able to afford our neighbors home or exquisite fish. We also may not be able to get away with speeding in our Lamborghini Gallardo. But, we do have the ability to speak on it.



After all, celebrities are only as famous as their fans allow them to be.



Mina Marjanovic can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter