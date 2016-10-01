‘Cats remain undefeated at home





The Chico State women’s volleyball team took on Cal Poly Pomona on the ‘Cats home court on Sept. 30 and swept the Broncos in three sets.

The win extends the Wildcats record to 9-4 for the season and gives them a 3-1 conference record. Chico State has won four consecutive games at home this season.

The ‘Cats opened the first set with two consecutive kills from junior outside hitters Olivia Mediano and Anna Baytosh. Chico State took a 5-0 lead before allowing the Broncos to score their first kill of the game.

Chico State continued to maintain their lead in the first set and held the largest advantage of the game at 23-9. Mediano closed out the first set with an ace to put the ‘Cats over the Broncos 25-12.

Cal Poly Pomona had difficulty in the first set because of the eight errors they committed. Five of the ‘Cats first 10 points of the set were earned off errors, which gave them the offensive advantage early in the game.

The ‘Cats were able to commit few errors in the first half with just four and scored in droves off of kills and aces. The Broncos could not capitalize on the ‘Cats mistakes, and did not permit their offense to carry them through the match.

Cal Poly took an early 3-0 lead in the second set off of two attack errors by Chico State and a kill.

Two additional kills by Anna Baytosh and Olivia Mediano and a service ace from first-year middle hitter Kim Wright would allow the ‘Cats to tie the Broncos at seven.

Chico State would tie again with the Broncos at 11, and had four more ties in the set. The Broncos managed to take a 20-16 lead off two errors and three kills and forced the ‘Cats to take their first timeout.

The Broncos were chilled by the timeout as they made two errors and allowed three kills by Chico State, and forfeited their lead. The ‘Cats would seal the win after a final kill was delivered by senior middle hitter Ashton Kershner 25-22.

Chico State would begin the third set taking an early lead 7-2 over Cal Poly, but committed four errors to allow the Broncos to tie at 10.

Chico State took the lead again off of four kills but continued to allow Cal Poly to remain close to them by forfeiting points off of errors. The teams tied the set again at 20.

Two final errors by the Broncos gave the ‘Cats a 25-23 win in the final set, and a 3-0 win in the game.

Chico State returns to the court Oct. 1 against Cal State San Bernardino at the ‘Cats home.

Key Players:

Olivia Mediano:

Kills: 11

Aces: 2

Digs: 6

Kim Wright:

Kills: 7

Aces: 2

Digs: 3

Torey Thompson:

Digs: 14

Assists: 30

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter.