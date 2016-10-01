Coyotes continue ‘Cats losing streak

The Chico State women’s soccer team took on Cal State San Bernardino on the ‘Cats home field on Sept. 30 and lost 1-3.

The loss gives the ‘Cats a season record of 4-5-1 and is the fifth consecutive loss for Chico State. The ‘Cats remain without a win in their conference, with a 0-5 record.

The Coyotes took an early 1-0 lead by scoring at the eight-minute mark, off a shot that was originally deflected. Chico State was able to quickly recover the lost point by scoring off a free kick by senior defender Emily Shleppey at the nine-minute mark.

The first-year goalkeeper Caylin Stanley made her second appearance on the field against the Coyotes but allowed three goals for the second consecutive game.

Stanley made just one save during the game, bringing her total to eight on the season. The difficulty Stanley has faced leading the ‘Cats defense has been a detriment to the team.

San Bernardino scored early in the second half of the game by outrunning the goalie to the post and capitalizing on the lack of defense. The final score for the Coyotes came at the 75-minute mark when the deflected shot bounced into the goal off the post.

Chico State shot the ball more than the Coyotes during the game, with 11 shots and five on goal, but was ineffective in their shot attempts. San Bernardino took only six shots in the game, but four were on goal, which created a scoring advantage for them as they took higher quality shots.

Chico State returns to the field on Oct. 2 against Cal Poly Pomona on the ‘Cats home field.

