1078 Gallery celebrates their 35th year

Franky Brown and Wendy Susan enjoying the neon light piece at the 35th Anniversary of the 1078 Gallery. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues

The 1078 Gallery’s 35 and Alive event was a celebration of their 35 years of being open and the people who made it what it is today.

Each piece of art came from someone who helped orchestrate the opening of the local art venue since the 80’s and 90’s. This local venue is run by various artists that welcome arts and artists of all sorts. Show the 1078 your support and see the show that runs until Oct. 22.

Smoking a cig, looking suspicious. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues A nice sculpture in the middle of all the chaos going on inside the venue. People, especially with some drinking going on, kept their distance from the piece. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Matt Houghton playing his set during the event. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Gallery goers talking about pieces of art while enjoying the tables of snacks provided by the venue. A very abstract piece by one of the contributors. Got a lot of long stares from the gallery goers. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Franky Brown and Wendy Susan enjoying the neon light piece at the 35th Anniversary of the 1078 Gallery. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Each display at the 1078 Gallery was a piece by a founding member and people that were instrumental in starting the 1078 Gallery in the early 80s. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Chico State students Brittany Sanders, a graphic design and studio art major, and Anthony Tran, sustainable manufacturing major, both class of 2018. Enjoying the 1078 Live 35 event. Snacks on hand studying pieces of art intently. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues Two characters riding motorcycles. Both were made out of things one can find in a scrap yard. Photo credit: Jordan Rodrigues





Miguel Orozco and Jordan Rodrigues can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.