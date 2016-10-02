‘Cats break 20-year streak

Wildcat fans roar as Chico State women’s volleyball senior setter Torey Thompson scores the winning point from Kim Wright, in the third set making it the first time since 1995 that the Wildcats have beat Cal State San Bernardino.

The win extends the Wildcats overall season record to 10-4 and their conference record of 4-1. Chico State has yet to lose on their home court and has won their last two games.

“I feel like a pig in the mud,” said Head Coach Cody Hein. “The girls went out there and played like a machine and the school got a big win.”

The ‘Cats filled the court full of energy beginning the first set with five consecutive points before the Coyotes were able to score.

The Wildcats high-intensity play caused the Coyotes to call three timeouts in the first set alone. First-year middle hitter Kim Wright closed the first set with a kill to put the ‘Cats over the Coyotes 25-17.

The Wildcats took an early 6-0 lead in the second set off of two service aces by junior defensive specialist Tristen Thompson. The ‘Cats capitalized on their early momentum and maintained a dominate 11 point lead throughout the set.

The ‘Cats closed out the second set 25-13 with a pair of kills from senior middle hitter Ashton Kershner. The Coyotes had just six kills, compared to the Wildcats’ 18, which made it difficult for San Bernardino to rely on their offense and led to their second loss in the game.

The Coyotes came into the third set with more intensity as they forced six ties and four lead changes. Senior and junior defensive specialists, Jacki Kreymborg and Shannon Cotton made several critical digs that kept the ‘Cats alive in the third set.

Chico State was able to get ahead off a pair of aces and a kill by junior outside hitter Olivia Mediano and lead 17-12 in the set. The ‘Cats continued to hold onto their lead and were able to close out the set 25-22, and the game 3-0.

“The girls went out and got the win,” Hein said. “San Bernardino didn’t give it to them.”

Chico State returns to the court on Oct. 5 against Stanislaus State on the Warriors home court.

Key Players:

Olivia Mediano

Kills: 12

Aces: 3

Digs: 8

Camryn Rocha

Kills: 16

Torey Thompson

Kills: 6

Aces: 1

Digs: 7

Assist: 38

Makayla Hopkins can be reached at [email protected] or @_MakaylaHopkins on Twitter.