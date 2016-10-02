The O Face: Virginity, an outdated concept

If you’re anything like me, watching a lot of TV shows and movies from the 80s and 90s can create this idea that losing your virginity before marriage, or at all, is the deadliest sin in the world.

Wrong. Losing your virginity is not a big deal; at least not anymore.

As a Chico State student, it’s no secret that times are evolving. Our society is changing and it’s no surprise that the mindsets of students are beginning to change as well.

The first time won’t actually be the first time anyway. You’ll get the idea of how sex is supposed to work but because it is so new, it’ll most likely be one of the most uncomfortable and confusing moments in your life.

I think this is all the more reason not to take the loss of your virginity so seriously.

Many people would argue, you have to find someone who’ll be gentle and caring enough to make you feel safe while having sex, especially being your first time.

Coming from someone who actually did lose her virginity to someone who was more than just gentle, I still didn’t count it as actually having sex until after the fourth guy I hooked up with and finally enjoyed it with.

Religion ties back to the reason why many people still hold on to the idea that premarital sex is something to frown upon, according to Huffington Post. It explains in further detail how your “virginity is the most important gift brought to marriage.”

As if my love, presence and affection aren’t enough, I’ll give you an imaginary gift rather than my time and commitment.

In high school, I always wanted to wait. I never had a reason to, so when someone asked why I was waiting, I couldn’t help but ask myself that same question.

I was just under the impression that everyone waits, so I should too. It wasn’t until I graduated high school that I came to the realization that I really was waiting for nothing.

How could people wait until marriage? How am I supposed to know if the sex is good if I don’t have any other experiences to compare it to?

All in all, you’re really not losing much but rather an idea. I’d like to see the loss of your virginity as something that can open you up to a whole new world. You are finally able to break down this wall that has been hindering you from experiencing your sexuality at its fullest potential.

It’s 2016, sex is not a big deal anymore. Sure, be safe and use condoms of course but I think it’s time we consider stepping out of this bubble that assumes premarital sex is parallel to committing a sin.

Keep an open mind that it really doesn’t hurt to get your first time over with.

