Ins and outs of voting

Michael Hawkins tables on campus every day to get students registered to vote.





The presidential election is rapidly approaching and here is how to register and participate.

Registering to vote can be done online, through the mail or in person.

Registering by mail

Voter registration forms can be picked up at the local county election office located at 155 Nelson Ave. in Oroville. Prospective voters can call in to register at 1-800-345-VOTE (8683).

For those without an address, use the designated space to describe where you live.

Mail in forms by Oct. 24 to the county election office.

Online registration

To register online you’ll need your California driver’s license, ID card number or last four digits of your Social Security number.

Visit http://registertovote.ca.gov/ where you will enter the information above.

The system will check with the California DMV to ensure that your signature is on file. If it is, it will be added to your registration and you will submit the form.

If your signature is not on file, your information will be sent to the local county elections board. The information must then be printed, the application signed and mailed it to the address specified on the form. An official will contact you once the information has been received.

Registering in person

On campus, the Democratic Club has a table in front of Plumas and Tehama Hall during the week where students of any party can register.

You can also register in person at the local county election office. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registered in another county?

Many students may already be registered in their home counties allowing them to vote on measures and city issues through mail-in ballots.

To participate in propositions and topics related to Butte County re-registration is required. Applicants must use their Butte County home addresses, including residence halls. Voters may only be registered to vote in one place during the election cycle.

To re-register just follow any of the previous methods with your new information.

Moving to a new residence, changing names or party affiliation requires re-registering to vote.

What to do on Election Day

Find your designated polling place by visiting http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/polling-place/

Voters may take time off at the beginning or end of a shift to allow for sufficient time to vote, with up to two hours of that time being with pay, according to California time off to vote law.

Mail-in ballots must be received no later than Nov. 1.

Kaylie Lewis can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylielewis_ on Twitter.