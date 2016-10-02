Last minute goal beats the Broncos

Senior forward Rajaee DeLane juggles the ball away from a defender during a 'Cats home game. Photo credit: Jordan Jarrell





Filed under Soccer, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Chico State men’s soccer team battled against the Cal Poly Pomona Broncos on Oct. 2 on the ‘Cats home field and won 1-0.

The win extends the Wildcats overall season record to 3-4-3, and their conference record to 2-2-2.

The first half was dominated by the ‘Cats who took six shots while allowing the Broncos to take just one. The aggression shown by Chico State led them to commit 10 fouls in the first half, Cal Poly Pomona picked up just three.

Although the ‘Cats had control of the offensive progression in the first half, they were ineffective in their scoring attempts, including on three corner kicks.

Within the first minute of the second half, Chico State acquired the ball and had taken the first shot, continuing their offensive presence.

The game’s hostility intensified as both teams picked up seven additional fouls in the second half. The ‘Cats also acquired two yellow cards, while the Broncos earned one.

Chico State’s Sasha Peranteau would receive the first yellow card of the game after tensions between the Broncos tightened. Three minutes later Cal Poly’s goalkeeper Jason Trejos would receive the next yellow card.

Junior midfielder Carter Johnson received the second yellow card for Chico State, awarding Cal Poly a free kick.

Sophomore forward Esten Schroeder gave the ‘Cats the win by scoring his first goal of the season with less than three minutes remaining in the game. The ‘Cats would then keep the ball away from the Broncos and drain the clock to close out the game 1-0.

Chico State returns to the field on Oct. 7 against Cal State L.A. on the ‘Cats home field.

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter.