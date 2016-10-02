Drug deal in an Uber





Filed under News, Police Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

University Police Department:

Call type: Stand by- keep the peace

Saturday 11:53 a.m., Esplanade

Fundraiser outside of Gateway Science Museum.

Chico Police Department:

Call type: Shoplifting

Saturday 3:07 p.m., Dr. Martin Luther King JRKW

Man put Les Paul Gibson guitar in shopping cart and covered it with boxes. Subject left the store with the guitar and fled the parking lot.

Call type: Drunk in public

Saturday 6:09 p.m., Nord Ave.

Woman sprayed man with pepper spray while intoxicated. Subject goes into reported party’s girlfriend’s apartment. She exited and proceeded to fall into the bike lane.

Call type: Littering/ urinating in public

Saturday 6:33 p.m., East 17th Street

Two transients going to the restroom behind a dumpster.

Call type: Possible drug activity

Saturday 12:00 a.m., West Sacramento Ave.

Reported party was an Uber driver and had a drug transaction in his vehicle. Proceeded to drop both subjects off at a large party.

Kaylie Lewis can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylielewis_ on Twitter.