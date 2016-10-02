Drug deal in an Uber
October 2, 2016
Filed under News, Police Blotter
University Police Department:
Call type: Stand by- keep the peace
Saturday 11:53 a.m., Esplanade
Fundraiser outside of Gateway Science Museum.
Chico Police Department:
Call type: Shoplifting
Saturday 3:07 p.m., Dr. Martin Luther King JRKW
Man put Les Paul Gibson guitar in shopping cart and covered it with boxes. Subject left the store with the guitar and fled the parking lot.
Call type: Drunk in public
Saturday 6:09 p.m., Nord Ave.
Woman sprayed man with pepper spray while intoxicated. Subject goes into reported party’s girlfriend’s apartment. She exited and proceeded to fall into the bike lane.
Call type: Littering/ urinating in public
Saturday 6:33 p.m., East 17th Street
Two transients going to the restroom behind a dumpster.
Call type: Possible drug activity
Saturday 12:00 a.m., West Sacramento Ave.
Reported party was an Uber driver and had a drug transaction in his vehicle. Proceeded to drop both subjects off at a large party.
Kaylie Lewis can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylielewis_ on Twitter.
