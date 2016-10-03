Frankie Boots and The County Line get folky at Argus

Lead singer, Frankie, bellows out a passionate tune during the performance. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Bay Area folk group, Frankie Boots and the County Line wowed their audience at Argus Bar + Patio on Wednesday night.

The song themes ranged from the end of the world to living on Geary Street in San Francisco. The three man band’s fancy banjo riffs and tight bass rhythms made just the right notes to get the crowd up on their feet and dancing.

To find out more about Frankie Boots and the County Line, check out their website.

The band shares a drink at Argus Bar + Patio before they perform. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros Josh (left) and Frank (right) share a love for Hawaiian shirts. Hence, the themes shirts during the show. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros Josh (left) reflects as Frankie soothes out an emotional guitar solo. Photo credit: Jae Siqueiros

Jae Siqueiros can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_arts on Twitter.