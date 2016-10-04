Women’s golf places second in Utah

The Chico State women’s golf team traveled to Hurricane, Utah on Oct. 3 to compete in the Dixie State Fall Invitational, and tied for second after the first day of the tournament.

Every member of the team shot below 80 in the first round and delivered a 16-over par 304 performance as a group to wind up three strokes behind leader Academy of Art. Chico State is tied with Dallas Baptist University and remains just one stroke ahead of fourth place Cal Baptist.

Sophomore Emily Rotter led the team by tying for fifth with a first round total of 75. Rotter has finished in the top ten one time this season.

Senior Bianca Armanini and first-year Jax Sohl tied for 12th after both shot 76 in the first round of the tournament. Senior Abbey McGrew who led the ‘Cats through their previous two tournaments tied for 19th, with a first round score of 77.

Sophomore Brittany O’Bryant finished last for the Wildcats by tying for 30th with a 79 stroke total.

The ‘Cats success in the tournament is due to the consistency of the team, with the first and last golfer on the roster differentiating by only four strokes. Chico State continues the Dixie State Fall Invitational on Oct. 4.

