Machete hijinks, funeral fight and the bookstore bandit

Photo credit: Miles Huffman





Filed under News, Police Blotter

University Police:

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Friday 11:15 a.m., Chico State bookstore 400 W. First St.

A man in his mid-20s attempted to sell back books which were stolen from the bookstore.

Call Type: Drunk in Public

Sunday 1:05 a.m., Whitney Hall

A female subject found vomiting near the bike racks.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Sunday 8:54 a.m., Downtown Chico

A man flagged down officers to tell them that a heavy-set homeless man had called his wife the “B word.”

Chico Police:

Call Type: Possessing Drug Paraphernalia

Friday 5:54 a.m., Paramount Trailer Park

A man is roaming from yard to yard flailing a machete at people.

Call Type: Vehicle Tampering

Friday 9:12 a.m., Paradise Apartments

The reporting party says a stranger broke into his car through the passenger door and attempted to start his car with a screwdriver. Now the ignition is broken and the car will not start.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Friday 6:47 p.m., West 7th Street

Male subject running down the middle of the street completely naked.

Call Type: Suspicious Subject

Saturday 6:29 a.m., Unknown Location

Man sitting outside near the road. Screaming the “N-word.”

Call Type: Assault/Battery

Saturday 12:26 p.m., Unknown Location

Two children beating up a younger child. The reporting party turned to stop them and they said, “It’s ok. It’s my brother.”

Call Type: Fight

Saturday 1:10 p.m., Brusie Funeral Home

The man showed up at the funeral and tried to start a fight prior to service. When things settled down then man attempted to fight someone else. The funeral was postponed.

Call Type: Prowler

Monday 12:40 a.m., Villa East Apartments

A man was found sleeping on the reporting party’s couch. When the reporting party work stranger up, the man realized he had entered the wrong apartment.

Lucas Moran can be reached at [email protected] or @theorion_news on Twitter.