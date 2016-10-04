Men’s golf leads Wildcat Classic

The Chico State men’s golf team is enjoying their home field advantage in the InterWest Wildcat Insurance Classic, as they move into the final day of the tournament with a three-stroke lead.

Senior Cole Chavez led the ‘Cats effort in the tournament by tying for third and shooting 143 in the first two rounds of the tournament. Chavez is one stroke behind the leader of the tournament and had a 70 stroke second round.

Sophomore Jordan Oliver was the only other Wildcat to place in the top five along with Chavez, by shooting a pair of 72s and tying for fifth.

Sophomore Kelley Sullivan and junior Colby Dean tied for 23rd after shooting a two-round total of 148. Sullivan had trouble in the first round by carding a 76 but recovered in the second round with a 72.

Sophomore Serge Kiriluk came in last for the ‘Cats, and shot seven strokes behind Chavez and finished with a stroke total of 150 to tie for 35th.

Chico State continues the InterWest Wildcat Insurance Classic on Oct. 4.

