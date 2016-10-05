Man threatens to punch roommates
October 5, 2016
Filed under News, Police Blotter
University Police Department:
Call type: Non-injury Hit and Run
Monday 8:20 a.m., Parking Structure on Cherry Street
A black Chevy Tahoe was seen hitting a red Ford Ranger on the first floor of the parking structure. The driver of the Chevy did not leave any information.
Call type: Petty Theft
Monday 11:32 a.m., Whitney Hall
A bike was reported stolen from the Whitney bike racks.
Call type: Disturbance
Monday 4:32 p.m., West Fourth Street
A resident of Alpha Sigma Phi has relapsed with alcohol and threatened to punch his roommates in the face if he is not allowed to drink alcohol.
____________________________________________
Chico Police Department:
Call type: Knife
Monday 11:58 a.m., Salem Street
A man was seen walking near the bus station and waving a butter knife. The man threw the knife into a drain.
Call type: Suspicious Subject
Monday 2:27 p.m., Thrifty Bargains on Esplanade
A woman was dressing in a stall when she saw a cell phone appear under the door. She opened the door a saw a man standing outside it. The man fled the store.
Call type: Indecent Exposure
Monday 12:54 p.m., West Sacramento Street
A student was walking from Columbus Avenue when a transient man grabbed her and showed her his “privates.” He then covered himself with a blanket and walked away.
Call type: Suspicious Subject
Tuesday 12:47 a.m., East Third Street
A man was seen walking downtown and was messing with the street signals. He managed to turn a signal off.
