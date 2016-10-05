Man threatens to punch roommates

Photo credit: Miles Huffman





Filed under News, Police Blotter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

University Police Department:

Call type: Non-injury Hit and Run

Monday 8:20 a.m., Parking Structure on Cherry Street

A black Chevy Tahoe was seen hitting a red Ford Ranger on the first floor of the parking structure. The driver of the Chevy did not leave any information.

Call type: Petty Theft

Monday 11:32 a.m., Whitney Hall

A bike was reported stolen from the Whitney bike racks.

Call type: Disturbance

Monday 4:32 p.m., West Fourth Street

A resident of Alpha Sigma Phi has relapsed with alcohol and threatened to punch his roommates in the face if he is not allowed to drink alcohol.

____________________________________________

Chico Police Department:

Call type: Knife

Monday 11:58 a.m., Salem Street

A man was seen walking near the bus station and waving a butter knife. The man threw the knife into a drain.

Call type: Suspicious Subject

Monday 2:27 p.m., Thrifty Bargains on Esplanade

A woman was dressing in a stall when she saw a cell phone appear under the door. She opened the door a saw a man standing outside it. The man fled the store.

Call type: Indecent Exposure

Monday 12:54 p.m., West Sacramento Street

A student was walking from Columbus Avenue when a transient man grabbed her and showed her his “privates.” He then covered himself with a blanket and walked away.

Call type: Suspicious Subject

Tuesday 12:47 a.m., East Third Street

A man was seen walking downtown and was messing with the street signals. He managed to turn a signal off.

Molly Sullivan can be reached at [email protected] or @SullivanMollyM on Twitter.