Clown spotted at Pleasant Valley High School
October 6, 2016
Filed under News, Police Blotter
University Police Department:
Call type: Petty Theft
Tuesday, 8:26 p.m., Physical Science Building
Bike stolen from in front of building, two calls made regarding theft.
Call type: Suspicious Activity
Tuesday, 5:37 a.m., Langdon Engineering Center
Suspicious activity was reported in front of building.
Chico Police Department:
Call type: Assault/ Battery
Tuesday, 8:16 a.m., Bed Bath and Beyond
Many laying in front of doors. When asked to leave, he said, “No, I want more time to sleep.”
Call type: Camping
Tuesday, 10:52 a.m., Holly Avenue
Large group set up camp west of Holly Bridge. Monday night, they had a campfire.
Call type: Felony Injury/ Hit and Run
Tuesday, 5:39 p.m., Cohasset Road
Driver of vehicle took off on foot. Driver of other car injured.
Call type: Suspicious Subject
Tuesday, 7:24 p.m., Via Medio
A man walking around screaming and yelling at people for no reason.
Call type: Drunk in Public
Tuesday, 8:38 p.m., E 5th Street
A man smelling strongly of alcohol was slurring his words and could not order his tacos from the taco truck.
Call type: Suspicious Circumstances
Tuesday, 9:00 p.m., Pleasant Valley High School
Text was received that a person was dressed as a clown holding a lethal weapon outside of the school. Once police arrived, no one was there except the janitors.
