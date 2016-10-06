Clown spotted at Pleasant Valley High School

Photo credit: Miles Huffman





University Police Department:

Call type: Petty Theft

Tuesday, 8:26 p.m., Physical Science Building

Bike stolen from in front of building, two calls made regarding theft.

Call type: Suspicious Activity

Tuesday, 5:37 a.m., Langdon Engineering Center

Suspicious activity was reported in front of building.

Chico Police Department:

Call type: Assault/ Battery

Tuesday, 8:16 a.m., Bed Bath and Beyond

Many laying in front of doors. When asked to leave, he said, “No, I want more time to sleep.”

Call type: Camping

Tuesday, 10:52 a.m., Holly Avenue

Large group set up camp west of Holly Bridge. Monday night, they had a campfire.

Call type: Felony Injury/ Hit and Run

Tuesday, 5:39 p.m., Cohasset Road

Driver of vehicle took off on foot. Driver of other car injured.

Call type: Suspicious Subject

Tuesday, 7:24 p.m., Via Medio

A man walking around screaming and yelling at people for no reason.

Call type: Drunk in Public

Tuesday, 8:38 p.m., E 5th Street

A man smelling strongly of alcohol was slurring his words and could not order his tacos from the taco truck.

Call type: Suspicious Circumstances

Tuesday, 9:00 p.m., Pleasant Valley High School

Text was received that a person was dressed as a clown holding a lethal weapon outside of the school. Once police arrived, no one was there except the janitors.