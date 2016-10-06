Women’s golf team snags fourth place

Senior Abbey McGrew practices her swing before the 'Cats tournament. Photo courtesy of Abbey McGrew





Filed under Golf, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Chico State women’s golf team continued their performance at the Dixie State Fall Invitational Oct. 4, by placing fourth with a team score of 28-over par 604.

The team has earned two top-five tournament finishes this season and had four players score in the top 25 on the leaderboard.

Sophomore Emily Rotter led the team with a 14th place finish. Rotter shot a pair of 75s to finish the tournament with a stroke total of 150.

First-year golfer Jax Sohl tied with Rotter at 14th by shaving off two strokes from her second round and carding a 74. Senior Bianca Armanini narrowly missed placing 14th with her teammates, and instead tied for 18th with a stroke total of 151.

Senior Abbey McGrew struggled in the tournament, after carding a first round score of 77, and a second round score of 76 to earn 23rd place.

Sophomore Brittany O’Bryant improved in her game by three strokes in the second round of the tournament, after shooting a 79. O’Bryant finished 31st and last for the ‘Cats roster.

Chico State returns to the green on Oct. 17 in the Sonoma State Fall Invitational.

Gabriel Moreno can be reached at [email protected] or @GabeSports3 on Twitter.