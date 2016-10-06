Full Disclosure: Cross Country

Editor’s note: Full Disclosure is a weekly analysis of the athletic program at Chico State.

The Chico State cross country team has continued to dominate their league this season and rank number one in the West once again.



Men’s cross country

The men’s cross country team made history last year after winning their 14th consecutive CCAA title, the longest championship streak in the history of the conference in any sport.

Senior Will Reyes led the ‘Cats last season and made his triumphant return by placing first at the Captial Cross Challenge. Reyes took first in the CCAA Championship last year and is poised to retake his title.

Along with Reyes, the team has a strong roster of runners with junior Kyle Medina and senior Steven Martinez. Martinez took second in the CCAA Championship last year, and Medina finished second in the Capital Cross Challenge this season.

With successful returning runners and a reliable roster, the men’s cross country team is stronger than last season and is in the position to continue their CCAA Championship winning streak.

Women’s Cross Country

The women’s cross country team won their eighth straight CCAA Championship last year, with seniors Sadie Gastelum and McCall Habermehl leading the charge.

The ‘Cats kept their two top runners this season but lost three supporting role players. Quetta Peinado, Lora James and Bekah Bahra graduated last spring.

Although the team has lost some starters from its roster, it has faired well early in the season with a fifth place finish at the Capital Cross Challenge. The team took first at the ‘Cats opening tournament the Humboldt State Invitational.

Both teams have the ability to win another consecutive title at the CCAA Championships this year, as they retain their key veteran players, and have a strong supporting roster.

