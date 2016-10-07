Man caught stealing gas

Photo credit: Miles Huffman





Filed under News, Police Blotter

University Police Department:

Call Type: Transient Call

Wednesday, 11:36 a.m. University Village

The suspect was wearing a tan trench coat and was going through the dumpster at the south community room.

____________________________________________

Chico Police Department:

Call Type: Threats

Tuesday, 10:57 p.m. Notre Dame Blvd.

The reporting party said there is a woman angry because she wants to use the microwave to heat up her food that was not purchased at the store. The woman began harassing the workers, stating she will be waiting for the reporting party when she gets off work.

Call Type: Gas Drive Off

Wednesday, 6:39 a.m. United Pentecostal Church

The reporting party caught someone syphoning gas from the church van. The person stealing the gas then jumped in a car and took off.

Call Type: Drunk in Public

Wednesday, 9:34 a.m. Alley Tats

A man with no shirt stood outside of Alley Tats holding a bottle of vodka and was yelling and threatening the owner of the business. The owner of Alley Tats went to the Jesus Center to report the incident. The drunken man made his way toward Park Avenue and ended up in an alley behind a thrift store.