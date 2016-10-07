Man caught stealing gas
October 7, 2016
Filed under News, Police Blotter
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
University Police Department:
Call Type: Transient Call
Wednesday, 11:36 a.m. University Village
The suspect was wearing a tan trench coat and was going through the dumpster at the south community room.
____________________________________________
Chico Police Department:
Call Type: Threats
Tuesday, 10:57 p.m. Notre Dame Blvd.
The reporting party said there is a woman angry because she wants to use the microwave to heat up her food that was not purchased at the store. The woman began harassing the workers, stating she will be waiting for the reporting party when she gets off work.
Call Type: Gas Drive Off
Wednesday, 6:39 a.m. United Pentecostal Church
The reporting party caught someone syphoning gas from the church van. The person stealing the gas then jumped in a car and took off.
Call Type: Drunk in Public
Wednesday, 9:34 a.m. Alley Tats
A man with no shirt stood outside of Alley Tats holding a bottle of vodka and was yelling and threatening the owner of the business. The owner of Alley Tats went to the Jesus Center to report the incident. The drunken man made his way toward Park Avenue and ended up in an alley behind a thrift store.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.