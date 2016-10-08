Police investigate shooting





Filed under Breaking News, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Shots were fired Oct. 6 in front of a home on Humboldt Avenue near Poplar Street.

Police blocked off areas between Poplar and Cypress Street.

“Evidence was found that shots were fired but nobody was shot,” Sergeant Rodden of Chico Police said. “We are still investigating.”

Officers have detained people from a house nearby for more information, according to reports.

Kaylie Lewis can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylielewis_ on Twitter.