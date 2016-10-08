Police investigate shooting
October 8, 2016
Filed under Breaking News, News
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Shots were fired Oct. 6 in front of a home on Humboldt Avenue near Poplar Street.
Police blocked off areas between Poplar and Cypress Street.
“Evidence was found that shots were fired but nobody was shot,” Sergeant Rodden of Chico Police said. “We are still investigating.”
Officers have detained people from a house nearby for more information, according to reports.
Kaylie Lewis can be reached at [email protected] or @kaylielewis_ on Twitter.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.